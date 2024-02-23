Surapattu toll plaza hard to access, rue passengers

CHENNAI: Even as the standoff between the State government and omni bus operators over the shifting of south-bound buses to Kilambakkam terminus continues, the passengers travelling by private buses are left high and dry as one of the two pick and drop points in the city, Surapattu toll plaza on Chennai Bypass, is not easily accessible.

The government has allowed pick-and-drop permission from Surapattu and Porur toll plazas on Chennai Bypass which connects Puzhal on Grand Northern Trunk Road and Perungalathur on Grand Southern Trunk Road.

However, unlike the Porur toll plaza, which has entry and exit points to service roads on the Chennai Bypass, one can enter or exit Surapattu toll plaza either from Puzhal or Ambattur Industrial Estate. The passengers must travel nearly five kilometres from the nearest entry points, Puzhal or Ambattur.





Since the Chennai bypass is a fully access-controlled highway, the Surapattu toll plaza is located between Puzhal and Ambattur Industrial Estate. Moreover, the toll plaza is elevated from the service road with no way for passengers to safely enter it with their luggage.

K Saravanan, a resident of Sivaprakasham Nagar at Surapattu said though Surapattu toll plaza was located only a km from his house, he had to travel eight km to enter the main carriageway near Puzhal to reach the pick-up point. “There is no proper way to access the toll plaza from the service road. Some two-wheelers enter the toll road from the service road at Surapattu but it is a steep slope and dangerous during the night time. People often slip and fall, injuring themselves,” he said.

Allah Baksh, vice-president of TN Omni Bus Owners’ Association, said they did not seek Surapattu toll plaza as a boarding point. “We sought Koyambedu, Porur toll plaza and Kilambakkam terminus, not Surapattu,” he said, adding they are planning to approach the High Court seeking clarification on the interim order allowing operations from Koyambedu.

There is confusion over the operation of the omnibuses from Koyambedu with the private operators claiming permission from the court and the Transport Commissioner disputing it.

A cursory check of ticket booking apps shows only a few operators have listed Surappattu as a pick-drop point. Many have started providing van pick-up for passengers within the city to board buses at Porur and Kilambakkam. “Even for operating the vans, we are being told it is an offence. They are not concerned about the passengers’ convenience at all,” Baksh said.