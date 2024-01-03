Supporters of VCK, MMK protest against Tambaram corporation commissioner

CHENNAI: Hundreds of supporters from Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi who protested against the Tambaram corporation commissioner in Tambaram were arrested by the police.

During the Tambaram council meeting which was held last week in Tambaram it was reported that the corporation commissioner Alagu Meena addressed the MMK party councillor in a disrespecftul manner.

Subsequently the supporters of MMK and VCK party announced a protest and gathered in the Shanmugam road in Tambaram and raised slogans against the Corporation commissioner.

The police who arrived at the spot tried to control them and held peace talks but since they were not willing to call off the protest, the demonstrators were taken to the community hall in Tambaram.

Following this traffic was affected on the Shanmugam road for a while on Wednesday.