Suo motu cases against TN politicians listed before Justice N Anand Venkatesh

CHENNAI: Suo motu criminal revisions cases against incumbent ministers KKSSR Ramachandran, Thangam Thennarasu and former ministers O Panneerselvam, B Valarmathi has been listed before Justice N Anand Venkatesh for Thursday.



On Monday (February 5) Justice N Anand Venkatesh adjourned all the suo motu cases against the politicians as the Supreme Court (SC) placed the matter before the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court (MHC) to decide which judge should hear the suo motu cases.

After the SC's direction Justice N Anand Venkatesh observed that after the perusal of the order, he will decide in the matter and directed the registry to list the matter on February 7, however, it was not listed on Wednesday.

With a bit surprise, the registry listed the suo motu cases before Justice N Anand Venkatesh on Thursday.

The counsels of the politicians sought to recuse Justice N Anand Venkatesh from hearing the suo-motu cases as it was initiated by him, however, he refused to recuse and observed that it was informed to the CJ of the MHC about the suo-motu initiations.

However, KKSSR moved the SC against the decision of Justice N Anand Venkatesh to hear the suo motu cases.

After the perusal of the report of Registrar General (RG) of MHC, stated that prior approval was not taken from the CJ of MHC before the initiation of suo motu cases against the politicians by the single judge, the SC directed to place the matter before the Chief Justice of MHC.