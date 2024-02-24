Sumanasa Foundation’s grants project empowers artistic exploration

CHENNAI: Sumanasa Foundation is set to unveil Art-Unfettered, the premiere of their highly anticipated Grants Project 2024, scheduled for March 2 and 3 at the MS Subbulakshmi Auditorium, Asian College of Journalism, Tharamani.

With a vision to critically observe and redefine the conventional approaches to artistic practice, creation, and consumption, this premiere marks the completion of the first edition, which provided support to some of the country’s most phenomenal artists and their work.

Among the recipients of the Sumanasa Foundation grants are Radhika Joshi (Hindustani vocal), Manjeet Sarkar (stand-up comedy), Amith K (mohiniattam), Shalu Ma (mixed-media/film) and Thilagavathi Palani (kattaikkuttu). Each artist brings a distinct and powerful voice, offering perspectives on art and society through their respective works.

The themes explored range from music and meaning, dance and audience interaction, to comedy and satire, and gender identity, showcasing a feminist reinterpretation of traditional folk forms

These grants were designed to empower artists and art communities to venture beyond their comfort zones, prompting them to reflect on their practices, reimagine structural conventions within their art forms, and engage with contemporary and evolving ideologies surrounding art’s purpose and significance.