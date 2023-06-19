Sufficient water storage in Chennai reservoirs: WRD

CHENNAI: Though Chennai and its suburbs received intense rain, the city reservoirs got very minimum quantity of water in the catchment area. At present the water bodies have 6 TMC of water, said the Water Resources Department (WRD). However, no water was released from the city dams.

"During the summer season, the amount of water decreased, and the reservoir bed would be dry, so the tanks received a minimum quantity of rainwater. We have 6 TMC sufficient water that will be sufficient for the next six months, and additionally gets Krishna water of 300 cusecs in Poondi reservoir. The water from Poondi dam has been transferred to Chembarambakkam reservoir, " said a senior WRD official.

The official stated that till the northeast monsoon the water will not be released from the reservoirs.

The reservoirs received only less than 20 mm rainfall water in the reservoir catchment area.

Currently, Redhills reservoir has 2.178 TMC against the capacity of 3.300 TMC, Chembarambakkam reservoir's present storage is 2.403TMC, Poondi reservoir currently have 1.257 TMC against 3.231 TMC, Kannankottai Thervoy Kandigai with 0.425 TMC, Choolavaram reservoir 0.428 TMC, and Veeranam capacity is 0.128 TMC.