Sudhakararao Papa to be the next Enterprise Director of BSNL

CHENNAI: Sudhakararao Papa would be Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited's (BSNL) next Director (Enterprise).



The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) panel nominated him for the position on June 15, said a BSNL communique.

The official is currently employed as Chief General Manager in Chennai Telecom District Circle and would take charge after the second week of July.

From a list of eleven candidates, Sudhakararao has been chosen by the PESB selection panel for the position of Director (Enterprises) at BSNL.

The panel conducted interviews during the meeting on Saturday. Eleven individuals were considered, with ten coming from BSNL and one from RailTel.

Sudhakararao will be a member of the BSNL Board of Directors and report to the Managing Director (CMD) and Chairman in his position as Director (Enterprise).

In his role as head of the enterprise business segment, he will oversee business from small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) as well as large corporate clients, the note read.

Papa will be in charge of customer service, sales, marketing, product creation, and pricing.He is an alumnus of Andhra University College of Engineering, Visakhapatnam (Batch of 1993), BSNL sources said.