Sudden surge in skin allergies, infections has city docs worried

CHENNAI: Dermatologists in the city are seeing a surge in the skin allergies and skin infections. And most are not due to allergens but mostly internal infections due to immune responses.



People affected usually tend to make it worse with self-medication, over medication or home remedies.

Though the surge is not drastic, it’s frequent across all age groups. Dr C Balakumaran, consultant dermatologist, Dr Bala’s Skin Clinic, says, “These are reaction patterns due to various triggers – expressions of a form of alien antigen or protein that’s triggering an altered immune response. In such allergies, each individual reacts differently to these triggers, which may not be exactly identified in most cases.”

He added that seasonal outbreaks of common viruses could also trigger these reactions and environmental factors were also one common causes of these allergies. Being linked to immune responses, skin reactions could also be linked to any form of external exposure.

Patients at skin clinics in government hospitals also blame various vaccinations for their frequent allergies. While doctors admitted that life-saving vaccines could have certain side-effects including skin rashes or redness, they also help in preventing life-threatening diseases.

Another dermatologist from one of the GHs in the city said: “Vaccinations being antigens have triggered skin-related allergies previously, especially attenuated strains. However, there is not enough medical evidence or medical research to prove or disapprove that recombinant RNA vaccine, such as COVID-19 vaccines, can have such adverse effects.”

While there can be various types of allergies that appear, they’re not life threatening and can be treated with the right medication. “We’re seeing a lot more fungal infections. Most are due to self-medication and home remedies. A lot of people try combination creams without the supervision of a doctor,” said Dr V Anandan, HoD, Dermatology, Stanley Medical College and Hospital. “A lot of people over-use the creams or ointments they’re recommended for a specific period of time. Steroid-abuse for fungal dermatitis is common because of self-medication or wrong medication.”

He added that most patients do not come for a follow up and the organisms get resistant to these ointments and creams, which in turn, requires extra medication for treatment.