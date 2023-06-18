Sudden downpour in Chennai, suburbs, likely to continue for a few hours

CHENNAI: After experiencing intense heat and the mercury level crossed 40 degree Celsius in the last few days, Chennai and its suburbs witnessed a sudden downpour on Sunday. The meteorological department stated that the rain is likely to continue for the next few hours in Chennai and neighbouring districts.

Areas including Tondiarpet, Teynampet, Pattinampakkam, Alwarpet, Mylapore, Nungambakkam, Anna Salai, Chepauk, Ekkatuthangal, and Kodambakkam witness light to moderate showers. Chennaities get respite from heat after soaring temperatures, as the sky condition is cloudy in the city and outskirts.

Due to cyclonic circulation over the Southeast Bay of Bengal persists now seen between 3.1 km & 5.8km above mean sea level. And the conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon over some more parts of south Peninsular and East India and adjoining areas from June 19 to June 22.

Under its influence, light to moderate rain along with thunderstorm activity is predicted for several districts of Tamil Nadu - Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Thiruvallur, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur and Pudukottai for the next few hours, stated the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Sunday.