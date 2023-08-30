Successful landing of Chandrayaan-3: ISRO thanks BSNL for network support

CHENNAI: The Indian Space Research Organisation Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) recently thanked Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) for assisting with the historic moment of the Chandrayaan-3 mission's successful moon landing.

"I would like to express my profound gratitude to you and all your team members who have extended their valuable support for the Chandrayaan-3 mission, which was a great success in landing on the Moon's surface on August 23, 2023. ISTRAC appreciates the way you have directed your team in the maintenance and continues monitoring of this mission-critical links which supported the Chandrayaan-3 mission data to the satellite control centre at Bangalore," said M Hemanth Kumar, Manager - TERRACOM in a letter to BSNL Karnataka CGM G R Ravi.

"All your team members of service assurance were quite cooperative and have shown a high degree of excellence in executing our requirements. My special thanks to all of them and their immediate management. This has given us enormous confidence in support of the mission. Over all the performance of the data link was satisfactory and up to our acceptance. We hope you continue to support us in many more launches to come ahead," he added.