Substances found in oil spill samples are not from refinery: CPCL

CHENNAI: Denying reports of crude oil leakage from Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) refinery into Kosasthalaiyar and Ennore Creek, the management of the refinery said that substances identified in the samples are not part of the oil refining process.



"Samples show the presence of phenol and grease. But they are not products of CPCL generated during the oil refining process. Surface oil on the side of ETP (Effluent Treatment Plant) mixed with the rainwater, " Aravind Kumar, managing director of CPCL, told reporters.

An analysis by Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board revealed that the water samples collected from the reive had phenolic content of 48.4 mg/L (milligrams per liter) as against the standard of 1 mg/L and oil and grease in water was found to be 828 mg/L as against the standard of 10 mg/L.

Saying that there are more than 25 industries and 500 small units in the area, he opined that those industries should also be "looked into".

"There is no leakage from the CPCL plant. However, CPCL is engaged in the clean up works as we are a responsible corporation. Moreover, we have appointed an agency to quantify the amount of oil spilled, " he added.

Explaining about the mitigation measures taken by CPCL, Aravind Kumar said that 50 teams have been deployed to clean the houses affected by the oil spill and more than 500 houses have been cleaned with machines.

"Also, seven boom barriers have been installed in the river and 6 skimmers are deployed. Moreover, 4 teams have been brought in to clean the river, " he said.