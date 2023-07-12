Sub inspector who slapped man in Chengalpattu transferred

CHENNAI: A police sub inspector who had slapped a man, who questioned collection of excess money than MRP for liqour at Tasmac shop, in Chengalpattu was transferred to the Armed Reserve on Wednesday.

On Tuesday when the people were buying liquor in the Chengalpattu Town Tasmac shop the staff was allegedly charged Rs 10 extra for every bottle.

A man who was waiting to buy liquor raised his voice against the staff and questioned the practice of collecting extra Rs.10 for every bottle.

An argument broke out between the staff and the others and on information the Chengalpattu town police sub-inspector Raja who came to the spot slapped the person who argued with the staff and also and asked other waiting cusotmers to vacate the spot.

The locals who recorded the incident on their smartphones shared them on social media and it went viral. Following that, on Wednesday the Chengalpattu Superintendent of Police V V Sai Praneeth held an inquiry and later transferred Sub Inspector Raja to the Armed Reserve.