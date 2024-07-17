Stuntman Ezhumalai falls to death on sets of Karthi-starrer 'Sardar 2' in Chennai

CHENNAI: A stuntman died during a fall on the sets of actor Karthi's 'Sardar 2' while shooting an action sequence at LV Prasad Studios in Saligramam, Chennai.

According to reports from the Thanthi Group, the stunt professional, Ezhumalai, was practising a fight sequence without any safety equipment when he lost control and fell down from a height of 20 feet.

As he suffered serious injuries in his chest, he was rushed to a private hospital nearby but he died on the way.

Doctors informed that Ezhumalai died due to an internal haemorrhage in the lung.

Virugambakkam police have registered a case and are now making inquiries with the film's crew and the family members of the stuntman.

Stunt master Dhilip Subbarayan was handling the action cuts of 'Sardar 2' when the fatal fall happened. Actor Karthi too was part of the shoot for the action portion.

The shoot has reportedly come to a halt after the accident.

Shooting for the first schedule of the film commenced on July 15 in the massive sets erected at the Prasad Studios. There was a pooja ceremony on July 12 attended by actor Karthi, director PS Mithran, and the rest of the crew.

PS Mithran is directing 'Sardar 2' which is bankrolled by Prince Picture.

Actors Karthi and Ashika Ranganath are the lead actors.

Yuvan Shankar Raja will be composing the music for the film

The cinematography will be handled by George C Williams, while editing will be done by Vijay Velukutty.

'Sardar 2' is a sequel to the 2022 spy thriller 'Sardar' directed by PS Mithran starring Karthi.