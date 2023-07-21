Students stage rail roko in Meenambakkam condemning Manipur incident

CHENNAI: Tension in Meenambakkam as hundreds of college students staged a rail roko on Friday condemning the Manipur incident.



On Friday noon, hundreds of students from a private college in Meenambakkam gathered in the railway station and blocked the Chennai Beach - Arakkonam EMU and protested against the central government and said the Prime Minister should intervene and solve the problems there.



The students protested for more than 20 minutes and raised slogans demanding action against those who indulged in crime against women. Tambaram railway police and the Meenambakkam local police rushed to the spot and pacified the agitating students to give up the protest. After 20 minutes the students gave up the protest and Tambaram-Beach train services resumed.