Students protest to reopen the school ahead of board exams

CHENNAI: Hundreds of parents and students protested in front of a private school which was sealed recently in Kelambakkam and demanded to reopen the school as the public exams are approaching.

St Mary's private school is situated in OMR near Kelambakkam in Chengalpattu district. More than 500 students were in the school and the students were getting ready for the class-12 board exams.

Police said in 2018 the private school management had received a loan of Rs 4 crores from a private financial firm and they did not pay the interest and money back after the lockdown.



Following that a case was filed in the Chengalpattu court and based on the court order the school was sealed on Tuesday.

On Wednesday morning the students along with parents gathered in front of the school and protested to reopen the school since the exams were approaching. They claimed that the hall ticket for the students should be uploaded online today but all the details are inside the school building.



Because of the development the Chengalpattu Deputy Collector, Tambaram RDO, Assistant Commissioner, and the education officials visited the spot and held peace talks with the students and the parents.



They claimed that since it was a court order they could not interfere in it and asked them to give a request letter to the court. The officials also asked the school administration to arrange an alternate place and start the classes for all the students soon.

