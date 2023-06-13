Students’ organisations announce protest against Governor on Friday

CHENNAI: The Federation of Students Organisation (FSO) which also comprises the student’s union of the ruling DMK has announced an agitation against Governor RN Ravi near Raj Bhavan on June 16.

The agitation would be held in contempt of the Governor failing in his duty to distribute the degree certificates to college graduates and functioning like the brand ambassador of the National Education Policy of the Union government.

In a joint statement issued by the secretaries of various student’s unions and students wings of the DMK and CPM, the FSO announced that the agitation would be held at Little Mount intersection near the Raj Bhavan at 9 am on June 16.

They alleged that the Governor was keen on only inviting persons subscribing to Sanatana Dharma from North India as guests for the graduation ceremonies of Tamil Nadu universities by overlooking scholars in the state. The students’ union leaders, which also included Kancheepuram MLA CVMP Ezhilarasan, secretary, DMK student’s wing, said that other than the Anna University, over 9.29 lakh students of 12 universities in the state were suffering without receiving the degree certificates owing to the Governor failing in his duty.

Remarking that Governor Ravi was functioning like the super president of the state BJP, the unions said that the appointment of vice chancellors of universities was the prerogative of the state government, as enlisted in the Constitution, but the Governor has recommended a person on behalf of the UGC to transfer the control of the universities to the Union government.

Referring to the Bill passed in the Assembly on April 25, 2022 to enable the state to appoint the VCs on its own and appointed the CM as the chancellor of the state universities, the FSO condemned Governor Ravi for not giving his assent to the Bill so far.

Hence, to condemn the Governor for failing in his duty to distribute degree certificates through graduation ceremony, functioning as the brand ambassador of the Union government’s NEP and paralysing the functioning of the universities, a massive agitation would be organised near Raj Bhavan on June 16, the joint announcement said.