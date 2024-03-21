Students injured after school bus turned turtle in Palanthandalam

CHENNAI: More than ten school students were injured after the school bus turned turtle in Palanthandalam near Somangalam on Thursday.

The students were returning after their board exams and the bus driver was carelessly driving the bus by talking over the phone.

On Thursday morning the students of the government school in Palanthandalam went to write their class-11 board exams in a private school in Somangalam.

As a goodwill gesture the private school offered bus service to the government school students.

Later in the afternoon when the students were returning home after their exams the bus driver lost control of the vehicle and it hit the lamp post and turned turtle on the Palanthandalam-Thirumudivakkam Road.

Police said the bus driver Validelu (34) was driving the bus by talking over the phone and it was the reason for the mishap.

A few electric cables from the lamp post fell on the bus and immediately the power supply was turned off and more than 10 students who suffered injuries were rushed to the Chromepet GH.

One boy who suffered severe injury was referred to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

The Chrompet Traffic investigation police have registered a case and further investigation is on.

Following the accident, the traffic was affected for more than two hours.