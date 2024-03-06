Students from 10 countries to participate in VIT’s 4-day cultural fest starting today

CHENNAI: The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) Chennai, will be hosting ‘Vibrance 2024’, it’s annual international cultural fest from March 6 featuring famous personalities such as Shreya Ghoshal, Jonita Gandhi and Andrea Jeremiah, actor Sonu Sood and cricketer Dinesh Karthik.

With more than 10 countries including Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia and Poland participating in the fest, over 22,000 students from across the country and abroad will also be a part of the programme.

Sekar Viswanathan, vice president, VIT said that the mega event would be one of the biggest cultural and sporting festivals in the country. “Over 500 VIT students are already working for the event. Students from countries like Japan, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Brazil, Ethiopia, Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia, Indonesia, Poland and Philippines are expected for this 4-day event. We’re also expecting students from IITs, NITs, and Anna University,” he added.

For more than 100 cultural events and 40 different sports and games, the total prize pool would be Rs 10 lakh. “Cricketer Dinesh Karthik will participate for the inaugural ceremony. Singer Shreya Ghoshal will perform on the opening day itself,” said Sekar.

According to him, Andrea Jeremiah’s performance will be the primary draw for the second day of the event.

Arabi Kuthu fame Jonita Gandhi and Team Shraey Khanna dance performance will feature on the third day.

The final day will feature a DJ night by Lost Stories and Danika. Actor, social activist and philanthropist Sonu Sood will be the chief guest for the valedictory ceremony that will mark the conclusion of Vibrance 2024.