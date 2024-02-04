Students, activists discuss AI route to save Cooum

CHENNAI: In a first of its kind initiative a group of techies, school students and environmentalists have come together here on Saturday discuss the restoration of Cooum, using artificial intelligence and Internet of things.

“The Cooum river holds a vital role in the socio economic cultural growth of the city. A river which has contributed to urban settlement has become one of the most polluted rivers in the state. To restore the river, a lot of initiatives have been taken from the part of Government as well as from different NGOs and other organisations. The waterbody requires it to be protected and be restored back to its original way.’’

Coovum river could be potentially used for water transportation like the water metro and ferry services in Kochi. The aquatic ecosystem in the river also should be maintained, stake holders who attended the meet opined.

“Using technologies like AI, IOT, mission landing etc., the ideas will be implemented. From Koovathon 1.0 the innovative ideas which are possible will be carried forward. School kids were also included as participants as during instances the ideas which were generated from kids have made a change in the society,” said Jaya Shakthi Kannan, the founder of Makers Tribe who took the initiative of restoration.

Koovathon 1.0 is an initiative which was organised here on Saturday for the people to express their ideas. Tech People, Scientists, Environmentalist, Researchers, Professors, and Students attended the event and shared their thoughts and ideas to save the river. Koovathon 2.0 will be organised as a two days’ event three months later as a hackathon to build the Hardware, Software solutions using modern technologies like AI/ML, IoT, Blockchain, etc. Koovathon 3.0 half day event will be organised as a hackathon after three months of Koovathon 2.0.