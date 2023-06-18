Student, friend attacked after argument at wedding reception

CHENNAI: An argument between two groups of youths who came to attend a wedding reception in Kodungaiyur escalated into an attempt to murder, leaving four of them with cut injuries.

Based on a complaint by the victim, Kodungaiyur Police have arrested four persons.

On Friday evening, R Vijay (20) of Kodungaiyur along with his friends, Ilayaraja, Harish, and Muthu went to attend a wedding reception at a hall near Kodungaiyur SIDCO industrial estate.

Vijay is a first-year economics student at a city college, police said. While Vijay and his friends were chatting, Ilayaraja hurled a water bottle playfully aiming at one of his friends. As the other person dodged in time, the water bottle hit a person from another group.

This led to the other group of youths picking up an argument with Vijay and his friends leading to threats.

After the reception ended, Vijay left for his home when the other group trailed him on their bikes.

A few moments before he could enter his home, the gang rounded up Vijay and inflicted cut injuries on him with weapons. His friend, Muthu who was accompanying him also suffered cut injuries.

The two of them were treated at a hospital after which Vijay filed a complaint with Kodungaiyur Police, who registered a case under several sections of IPC including 307 (attempt to murder) among others.

Kodungaiyur police arrested four persons - Karthik, Ansari, Imran, and Sundar - all in their early 20's. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.