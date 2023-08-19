Student doing exercise dies, sparks protest

CHENNAI: A student pursuing a merchant navy course at a private institute on East Coast Road outside Chennai city allegedly swooned to death while performing physical exercises. This triggered protests by other students of the institute, who demanded action against a faculty member who allegedly pushed the student beyond his limits.

The deceased student was identified as Prashanth (22) of Cuddalore district, who was pursuing a maritime degree course at the university. The fellow students who went on protest alleged that Prashanth had cleared stated that he had health complications. However, they added, the faculty member refused to heed to his pleadings and forced him to undergo rigorous training early in the morning.

After a couple of hours, Prashanth began to vomit blood, after which he was moved to a hospital. The medical team there declared him dead, said officials. As the news of the student’s death spread, other students gathered on the road and demanded action against the faculty member and also the university management.

A team of officials from the Kanathur police station rushed to the spot and held talks to pacify the protesters. The officials assured that action would be taken against those found responsible, after which the students gave up the protest and dispersed.

Police said initial probe revealed that he had a lung infection. Further investigations are on.