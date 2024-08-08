Stuck in Chennai airport after Bangladesh strife, elderly couple returns home

CHENNAI: The Bangladeshi couple who were stuck in Chennai airport for two days returned on Wednesday. After the news about the couple went viral, the State Health Minister Ma Subramanian arranged a place for them to stay in Pallavaram, and also provided medical support.

Later, in the afternoon, they left for Dhaka at 2 pm as the flight services to Bangladesh resumed. Prova Rani (61) of Bangladesh, was diagnosed with cancer and had come to Tamil Nadu with her husband, Sushil Ranjan (71), a few months ago for treatment in the Vellore CMC. However, since her health condition worsened, the couple decided to return to their country. On Monday, they reached the city airport to board the flight. However, due to the unrest in Bangladesh, all flights to their country from Chennai were cancelled.

Hoping the services would resume soon, the couple had been staying in the international terminal on Tuesday as well.