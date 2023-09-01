Stroke prevention surgery done in Kauvery Hospital

CHENNAI: A stroke prevention surgery was performed on a 90-year-old man to prevent a disability recently. The man had suddenly developed giddiness, unsteady gait, and weakness in his left upper and lower limbs. He was diagnosed with a Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), a warning mini-stroke. The investigations revealed a very tight narrowing of the right carotid artery, the main blood vessel supplying the right side of the brain. This condition required immediate attention to prevent potentially catastrophic consequences. The expert medical team at Kauvery Hospital recommended early carotid revascularization which the patient and family accepted. Within a week, the patient underwent a successful carotid endarterectomy.

Dr Sekar N, Chief Vascular Surgeon at Kauvery Hospital said, “Life expectancy in India has recently seen a rise, with many individuals living well into their 70s and beyond. In many instances, strokes are preceded by warning symptoms, which may include giddiness, transient loss of consciousness, deviation of the mouth, slurred speech, sudden loss of vision in one eye, or weakness or numbness in the upper or lower limbs.”

Surgeries such as carotid endarterectomy can help to correct the condition, enabling patients to recover fully without any neurological deficits.