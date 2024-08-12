Strengthen presence of Pink Squad in all coaches: Commuters urge Chennai Metro Rail

CHENNAI: In the recent months, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has witnessed a surge in the number of passengers travelling in Metro trains. More so because, the transit has become a safe ride for women compared to other transport services in the city.

So, to boost ridership and ensure women's safety, the CMRL introduced ‘Pink Squad’ at Metro stations in February.

In the first phase, 23 women experts, as a part of ‘Pink Squad’, with expertise in martial arts and unarmed combat were sent to city stations to patrol the ladies-only coaches. However, since women also travel in general coaches too, they have urged the CMRL to strengthen the presence of the ‘Pink Squad’ in general coaches too.

The ‘Pink Squad’ initiative was a quick-response team implemented by the CMRL as per the women’s safety survey conducted with 12,000 female travellers in June last year. The team was subsequently placed for women to help them report any untoward incidents.

When DT Next reached out to several women in Metro stations, they lamented over the difficulty of travelling in crowded ladies’ compartments. So, they travel in general coaches. But, these general coaches are not thoroughly monitored by the ‘Pink Squad’, alleged many women.

“I travel in both ladies and general coaches depending on the crowd. Especially, in recent times, the ladies’ coaches are tightly packed, forcing me to commute in general coaches,” said a woman. “With women also travelling in general coaches, it would help if the ‘Pink Squad’ monitors there as well.”

Another woman noted that with footfall increasing substantially, the CMRL should strengthen the presence of the ‘Pink Squad’ in Metro stations. “The presence of the pink squad is very weak. They’re hardly seen on most days,” opined Krithi, a college student. “Once a man, in an inebriated condition, was peeking into the ladies’ coaches. Women did not want to confront him. During these incidents, it’s better to have the presence of a ‘Pink Squad’.”