Streets of Tambaram flooded with water following heavy rains on Sunday night

CHENNAI: The streets of Tambaram are flooded with water following the rains of Sunday night. In many places, the drainage mixed water stagnates on the roads and irks the residents.

The Shanmugam Road, which is one of the important roads in Tambaram flooded completely in the water.

The shopkeepers said that drainage mixed water entered the shop in the night even though it rained only for two hours.

The Mudichur and Velachery roads were also affected badly by the rains on Sunday and in some areas the water was above the hip level and people were unable to travel on the road.

The situation was worse on Pallavaram Kundrathur road as it was also flooded.

A young man who works as a food delivery agent fell into a drainage along with his bike.

The public who noticed it managed to rescue the man and he escaped with few minor injuries.

The drainage was kept open and since the road was flooded the people who are new to the area are not aware of the open drainage.

The roads in Perungalathur, Peerkankaranai are also flooded with water mixed with drainage and the people of Perungalathur are planning to protest against the Tambaram Corporation.

The residents said that they are afraid that deadly diseases like dengue might infect their families as the area is surrounded by water.

They said that everything was much better when Perungalathur was under the control of Panchayat.

The Tambaram Corporation Commissioner R Alagu Meena said that water which is stagnated on the roads will be removed with motors and the work is in progress. She assured that all the SWDs which are under construction now will be completed before the Monsoon begins next month and the roads which are too low will also be relaid so there will be no flooding when it rains.