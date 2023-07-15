Stray dogs electrocuted on fallen power cable in stagnated water

CHENNAI: Four stray dogs were electrocuted in Pallikaranai on Thursday when they stepped on snapped cable power line that had fallen into stagnated rain water.

Following the rain on Wednesday night, there was water stagnation on the 5th street of Pasumpon Nagar in Pallikaranai.

On Thursday morning, an over-speeding load-van rammed on the electric lamp pole, and snapped the electric cables, which fell into the stagnated water. After the mishap, the driver fled from the spot.

Residents who noticed the accident informed the Pallikaranai EB substation and alerted others not to step into the water. However, they could not stop 4 street dogs from jumping into it, and getting electrocuted.

After that, the EB linemen arrived at the spot, turned off the power supply and removed the cables. Residents said that if the staff in the substation had picked up the call, lives of the dogs might have been saved.

Tamil Nadu Blue Cross director Don Williams said the public informed the NGO a few hours after the incident. “However, we will inquire into the death of these stray dogs,” he added.