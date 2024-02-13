Stray dogs attack 7-year-old boy in Tambaram

CHENNAI: A 7-year-old boy was injured after he was bitten by stray dogs in Tambaram on Sunday night.

On Sunday night, Mohamed Faruk was walking home with his mother Fathima on Sethupillai Street in East Tambaram. At that time, they ran into two street dogs that were fighting. Panicking after seeing the dogs, the boy started to shout in fear. The dogs began to chase the boy and bite him on his legs.

On hearing the boy and his mother crying for help, neighbours and passersby rushed to their help. They chased the dogs away by pelting stones and rescued the boy, who was taken to a private hospital in the locality. The residents filed a complaint with the Selaiyur police station and the Tambaram Corporation.

According to the public, though stray dog menace has been increasing in Tambaram each passing day, the Tambaram municipal officials failed to act despite complaining multiple times. However, the Corporation officials said that they have been taking every step to control stray dogs menace.