Stray dog population expected to cross 93,000 in Chennai: GCC Commissioner

CHENNAI: After a rabies-infected stray dog bit 29 people in North Chennai, it was beaten on November 21.

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on Monday commenced the stray dog census and mass immunization across the city.

The stray dog population surges by 10 percent every year, and the number of dogs is expected to cross 93,000 this year.

As per the census in 2018, there are 53,366 stray dogs in the city.

At least 68,577 dogs were vaccinated against rabies in 2019.

The number of stray dogs increases by 10 percent every year. In the last three years, the numbers have surged by 30 percent in the city

"Stray dog census, vaccination and administration of against endoparasites was started in the Royapuram zone on Monday. It is expected to go on for about 120 days, and we will also invite willing volunteers to join the exercise. The actual population would be known after the census and may be higher than the estimate of about 93,000," said GCC Commissioner J Radhakrishnan.

During the mass drive, the civic body workers will catch the stray dogs and vaccinate them. The dogs will be marked with colored dye and released in the same area.

"At least seven groups are formed to vaccinate the stray dogs in the city. Each group should immunize 130 stray dogs per day, and as many as 930 dogs should be vaccinated every day in the next few days," added the Commissioner.