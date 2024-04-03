Stray dog near police station bites elderly woman

CHENNAI: An elderly woman who went to file a complaint at the Koyambedu police station was bit a stray dog that was sleeping outside on Monday.

The injured woman is identified as Vatsala (78) of Maduravoyal. She was admitted to a hospital and is stable, police said.

According to police sources, Vatsala was riding her two-wheeler along Poonamallee High Road when she noticed her purse was missing. After searching for the purse along the route in which she had travelled, Mary went to the Koyambedu police station to file a complaint about it around 9 pm.

While walking towards the crime wing to file a complaint, she inadvertently stepped on a stray dog, which bit her in response and ran away.

Hearing her screams, personnel at the police station rescued her and moved her to a hospital in Nerkundram.

After the incident, senior police officers directed the personnel to move the stray dogs loitering near the station premises to a different place in co-ordination with Corporation staff.