Stray dog menace poses serious threat to East Tambaram residents

CHENNAI: Stray dog menace has become a serious bother for the residents of East Tambaram. The public has been complaining that the dogs are very aggressive and often bite people. Though multiple complaints were filed, the local body authorities have failed to act against the issue.

“There is lack of effective birth control measures for stray dogs. The situation has taken a particularly worrisome turn for school children, who face daily threats while commuting. Children have been chased by stray dogs while playing on the street, and incidents of dog bites are reported frequently,” said E Prabhakaran, a resident of Tambaram.

The fear instilled by these dog-human encounters has forced parents to restrict their children from playing outside, impacting their overall well-being and hindering their freedom to engage in outdoor activities.





The issue is not limited to daylight alone. Even those returning from work at night face similar problems as the stray dog creates anxiety among the residents.

Despite the persistent efforts of concerned citizens, it appears that local authorities, including ward members, have failed to grasp the severity of this problem.

“We have lodged numerous complaints with the local municipality and even reached out to the Blue Cross. However, their pleas for help have fallen on deaf ears, as no substantial action has been taken to tackle the stray dog problem,” said M Latha, another resident.

Residents of East Tambaram demand immediate attention and action from the authorities regarding the stray dog menace. In addition, it has been noted that stray dogs are being attacked with stones, leading to severe injuries. Lack of proper care and hygiene has resulted in the spread of diseases among the stray dog population.

“Efforts must be made to implement comprehensive stray dog management programs, including birth control measures, regular vaccination drives, and awareness campaigns to educate the public about responsible pet ownership and the dangers posed by stray dogs,” said an animal activist.

Tambaram Corporation officials did not respond to the calls despite multiple attempts by DT Next.