Stray dog menace in Anna Nagar East keeps residents inside homes

CHENNAI: When DT Next arrived at The Green Environs M Block Residents Association in Anna Nagar East, a group of stray dogs were seen running around, barking and fighting with one another, on the road.

This is not an isolated incident as residents, terrified of being chased and bitten, lament over being confined inside their homes on more than one occasion, as stray dogs have remained a threat to pedestrians and drivers in the area.

Residents allege that officials only intervene when a tragedy occurs. “Such an intervention lasts only a few days before it goes back to the same scene. Whenever we raise a complaint regarding the stray cattle or dog menace, nobody responds to it,” said Sandhya Vedullpalli, President of the association.

On Friday, she had complained about the issues on the Namma Chennai app. “After 2 hours, I received a text message that the issue has been rectified without any action being taken on the same. In the opposite apartment, dogs climbed upstairs and could be seen and heard barking,” she added.

A corporation vehicle arrived on one corner of the street. Workers quickly got out and walked about for a while but did not take any effort to take the dogs or sterilise them, fumes another resident.

“We’re unable to leave our home, and the situation deteriorates more at night. When we complain to the Corporation, they take the dogs from here and leave them in another street and vice versa,” said N Revathi, a resident. “Kids have to cross the street to go to school, which is frightening and risky, as these dogs are always there.”

When the ward councillor was contacted, she said, “Vehicles will be arranged to pick up the dogs the day after we receive a complaint. But residents must also cooperate when we take the dogs, as some want the animals to be taken away while others are not ready for it.”