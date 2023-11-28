Stray dog bites seven people in Vyasarpadi

CHENNAI: A stray dog bit 7 people at Vyasarpadi in North Chennai on Monday. The dog does not present any rabies symptoms so far.

This is the second incident of a dog bite in a week after a stray dog bit 29 people in Old Washermenpet last Tuesday.

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J Radhakrishnan visited the area on Tuesday after the incident.

He said that the dog and its puppies have been caught and are kept under continuous surveillance at Pulianthope Dog Breed Control Center.

In order to protect the people from rabies, the Chennai Corporation, State Health Department, and Veterinary Department, the stray dogs are being given Anti Rabies Vaccine and Ectoparasiticide.

At least 7 special teams have been set up with 5 special dog catchers and veterinarians in each team to vaccinate 900 stray dogs per day, and it is planned to vaccinate 93,000 stray dogs in all zones of Chennai Corporation in a total of 121 working days.

It is to be noted that the number of stray dogs will be even higher when the ongoing dog census is completed.

So far, 303 stray dogs have been vaccinated and dewormed through these camps.

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J Radhakrishnan said that the dog and its puppies are kept under observation.

According to preliminary research, the dog is not presenting any rabies symptoms, and necessary tests will be done.