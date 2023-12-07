Stranded without help in sight, complain residents

CHENNAI: Anger and frustration are rising among residents in various parts of the city, who are incensed by the struggle for food, power and other basic requirements even two days after the rains receded. Many complained that the officials were not extending the necessary assistance, forcing them to stay indoors in the stagnant water.

“There is knee-deep water in many houses from Monday. Though the Tondiarpet zonal office is opposite our street, the civic body officials have not taken any measures to drain the stagnant rainwater. Even the fallen tree branches have not been cleared,” said V Arokiaraj, a resident of Old Washermenpet.

The situation is not different in many other areas, including Manali New Town, Old Washermenpet, Tondiarpet, Velachery and Perungudi.

S Mariyammal (alias) Ammu of IOC Nagar in Tondiarpet rued that the area faces floods even for mild spells as water from the nearby canal flows onto the streets. The stagnant water mixed with sewage has also entered the houses here, she said. “Though the officials are aware of the situation, they have not taken any steps to prevent waterlogging in the locality all these years,” she alleged.

The power supply, which was cut on Sunday evening, is yet to be restored even after three days, she said, adding that the officials were not offering any clarity on when it would resume. “We are forced to cook in pitch dark, as the government has not provided us food or water. We have not seen any rescuers evacuating the residents from the locality,” added Mariyammal.

Vexed by this, the people in north Chennai staged a protest, which resulted in traffic disruption in the area.

Those in more affluent south Chennai are not much better off. Many stuck on the first and second floors are helpless and surviving without food and water. “The rainwater has reached above knee level, and we were stuck inside since Monday. We were not able to purchase any essential things and the power supply has not been restored. We did not face inundation for the last two years, but we have been severely affected this year,” said M Balakrishnan of Tansi Nagar in Velachery.

What irked the residents is that the SWDs have not been functioning well, with the rainwater stagnating near the drains even for moderate showers during the monsoon season. According to them, the newly constructed drains have not helped prevent waterlogging. Ironically, it caused flooding during the recent intense spells due to cyclone Michaung.