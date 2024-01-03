Storm water drains, a colossal mess

CHENNAI: The scale of destruction left by Cyclone Michaung in December 2023 is incalculable. Denizens are still reeling from the loss and damages caused by the cyclone-induced flooding, as the storm water drains (SWDs), supposedly built anew, and repaired, at an estimated Rs 2,000 crore, failed to do the job.

When DT Next visited the neighbourhoods that were adversely affected, residents lamented over the incomplete SWDs and their missing links, and the lethargic and lackadaisical attitude of civic body officials in addressing their concerns. Though the State government had enough time to plan for the cyclone and prevent inundation, the system failed them.

Ernavoor

The SWD construction that began two years ago at Adi Dravidar Colony lasted only for a month. The works were stopped and the drains were not closed properly. The SWDs are now clogged with plastic waste, garbage and sewage, which has increased mosquito menace in the area, leading to several health problems. Due to shortage in manpower, the SWD construction from School Road to the colony was stopped a while back. “The civic body carried out the work only for a month and closed it for no reason after 100 metres.

When the ward councillor and residents intervened, zonal officials admitted to lack of skilled labourers as the reason. It has been over two years and the works have not been resumed,” explained K Venkataiya, a civic activist and resident of Ernavoor. The SWDs have been left open in every corner of the street and pose a safety threat to the public.

Oil seepage in a drain in Ernavoor (Photo: Agathesh V)

Additionally, the recent oil spill in Ennore has worsened the situation, as the oil has stagnated in the under-construction SWD in the locality. Residents lament that it would take several months for the local body to remove the oil and resume construction work.



R Vignesh, another resident, elaborated: “If the Corporation had completed the SWD work, it would have prevented inundation during the recent monsoon spells. Though multiple complaints were raised to the civic body, our issues continue to be neglected. We suffer during every monsoon season and no permanent solution is provided by the government. Unless the Corporation completes the SWD work before the onset of the next northeast monsoon, flooding is inevitable.”

Pattalam

Perambur Barracks Road in Pattalam is one of the worst affected areas in the cyclone-induced flood in December, where the flood water was over 4 feet deep forcing residents to stay indoors. It took a week for the water to drain and the situation to return to normal, as residents pointed out that the SWD was constructed only for a few metres.

Though they were linked through pipes, they are not wide enough to carry enough excess water, which led to chest-level flooding on the area. V Sathiabalan, a social activist, stated the SWD constructed at Dr Ambedkar Nagar Road and Barracks Gate Road was yet to be completed. “The chambers are not closed and pose a threat to the public. Though SWDs were constructed in the area, they didn’t prevent rainwater stagnation,” he added.

A waste-clogged drain in Pattalam (Photo: Agathesh V)

“The Corporation workers had to use motor pumps to drain out the water. Why should the government spend crores of money on non-functional SWDs?” Instead of constructing the SWDs with good quality material that the Corporation had laid pipes that wouldn’t sustain during heavy rains, especially during the monsoon season, alleged Vijayakumar, a resident of Demellows Road.



“Also, the chambers are left open by the contractor. Motorists, pedestrians and drunkards have met with accidents because of that,” he stated. Despite complaints raised with zonal assistant engineers, there have been no steps taken till now.

Fed-up with the civic body’s dismissive attitude to the concerns in the locality, residents and shop keepers in the locality filled the pit with stones and closed it with a plywood to prevent mishaps. The chambers are now filled with garbage and plastic waste, which interrupts water flow through the drains.

Perambur

In the name of desilting storm water drains at Perambur, the Corporation cut the drains in between and carried out shoddy works, which led to flooding. In 2022, the SWD was cut open in a few places in the area, desilted and closed with slabs.

“We hoped that the desilted SWD would help to prevent stagnation on the streets but nothing has changed. Our area gets flooded during every monsoon season. This makes us believe that the entire exercise was a futile attempt and a scam,” fumed C Raghukumar of Perambur Neighbourhood Development Forum.

A broken drain in Perambur (Photo: Agathesh V)

Since the GCC has no proper mechanism to oversee the work being executed by SWD contractors, shoddy construction, and lack of a uniform design and third-party audit will cost the exchequer dearly, opined residents. The SWDs that were cut open were closed with poor quality materials, posing a safety risk to pedestrians.



Residents told DT Next about the sewage tankers that dispose of the drainage water into SWDs. “Though the civic authorities are aware of such incidents, no actions have been taken to prevent it,” rued a shopkeeper in the area. “Because of shoddy desilting work before the monsoon, the drains in the main road are in bad shape. Those who are new to the area won’t be aware of the half-open pits and may fall in it. The Corporation should, at least, complete the work properly before the next monsoon.”

Mayor says

The SWDs under the priority list have been efficient during the recent heavy rainfall in the city, said Mayor R Priya. “Usually, it would take at least 5 days for the stagnated rainwater to drain. But, this time within 24 hours, it was cleared because of the existing SWDs and motor pumps,” she added.

An estimated cost of Rs 4,000 crore was allocated for SWDs from KfW and World Asian Bank funds. The work that began under Phase two will resume from January 2024.

“Even this year, we were able to tackle the situation and within hours the rainwater drained out,” said the Mayor, who also explained that the SWDs have been constructed where 25-35 cm of excess water would flow.

The city has received 40 cm of rainfall which is above the capacity of SWD. Also, the city canals reached the maximum storage level due to heavy rainfall, the prior reason for inundation.

“The flooding situation in north Chennai led to increased water flow in Puzhal. New SWDs in southern parts of the city will commence in January and are expected to be completed by 2025. It was delayed due to the CRZ clearance from the concerned department. The funding of Rs 700 crore has been sought from KfW,” added the Mayor.