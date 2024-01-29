Stopped flight service between Chennai-Hong Kong due to COVID to resume from Feb 1st week

CHENNAI: The flight service between Chennai-Hong Kong which was stopped due to COVID would resume from February first week.

Cathay Pacific Airlines was operating flights between Chennai and Hong Kong before the COVID and the flights were scheduled on three days of the week. However, in March 2020 due to COVID flight services were suspended, and after that the airlines did not resume their services between Chennai-Hong Kong. Now Cathay Pacific is all set to resume its services between Chennai-Hongkong from the first week of February and the flight would be operated on all the days of the week.

Meanwhile, Air Mauritius which suspended the service to Mauritius due to COVID is also gearing up to resume its services again in Chennai, and flight services between Chennai-Mauritius are expected to resume from April. Earlier the flight was operated only on two days a week and now it is expected to be operated on four days every week.