Stoppage for Tejas at Tambaram terminal

CHENNAI: Tejas Express operated between Chennai Egmore and Madurai has been provided stoppage at Tambaram terminal on an experimental basis. Train no 22671 leaving Chennai Egmore at 6am would stop for two minutes at Tambaram from 6.25am and reach Madurai at 12.15pm.



Train no 22672 leaving Madurai at 3pm would stop at Tambaram for two minutes from 8.38pm and reach Chennai Egmore at 9.15pm, a statement issued by Southern Railway said.

Train no 06020/06019 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Velankanni – Thiruvananthapuram Central weekly Specials will be provided with an additional stoppage at Eraniel Station Ex. Thiruvananthapuram Central on 23rd, 30th August -amp; 06th September (Wednesday) and Ex. Velankanni on 24th, 31st August -amp; 07th September.