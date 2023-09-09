Stop work on new concrete plant in Sunnambu Kolathur, urge residents

CHENNAI: The residents of Sunnambu Kolathur, a housing hub, have opposed the new ready-mix concrete plant sprouting in the area. Despite talks and complaints, the work on setting up the plant seems to be undertaken by the owners.

The representatives of Ambedkar Salai, Bavani Street, Judges Colony and TNPL Colony (ABJP) and Bhagya Lakshmi Nagar, Krishna and Raja Nagar (BKR) residents’ welfare association had together filed a complaint to CM Cell on August 10.

Speaking to DT Next, a resident of Ambedkar Salai said, “Based on our complaint, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) issued a show-cause notice to the plant owner. But the owner continued with the plant work.”

As per residents, it is known that the owner is a former panchayat president and village secretary of a leading political party.

Opposing the plant, the residents held a public meeting with ABJP and BKR representatives on September 3. The signatures from complainants had been submitted to PCB, Collector, and Tahsildar after the meeting.

“During the meeting, we interacted with the owner about stopping the plant. But, he refused to stop or shift the plant and suggested installing iron sheets instead,” another resident added.

A TNPL colony resident said, “After a recent media coverage on the issue, the owner, who belonged to a political party, was criticised by party higher-ups. Since then, the work has been paused for a while, with no promise of stopping or shifting the plant to another area.”

As a further complaint, the residents, and representatives of ABJP and BKR welfare association had written additional letters to TNPCB. And, pointed out that if no action is taken, the residents will file a Public Interest Litigation (PIL).

Officials did not respond when contacted.