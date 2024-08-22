Stop construction of pumping station in Iyyappanthangal: Residents to Metro water board

CHENNAI: Residents of Padmavathi Nagar at Iyyappanthangal urged the local body to stop the construction of a pumping station by the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB).

They fear that the station would pose health threats and environmental issues in the locality.

V Parameswaran, secretary, Padmavathi Nagar Residents Welfare Association, said: “The construction work began five months ago. We assumed that the Chennai Corporation was doing the underground sewage connection work for the residential areas here. Only later we realised it was the Metro Water board project.”

Following that, the residents filed a petition with the local body authorities and also the MLA. The work was stopped for at least three months. Two days ago, the Metro Water board resumed construction.

“We’ve raised the issue to the village panchayats and they have temporarily stopped. If they start again, residents will stage a protest,” added Parameswaran.

Residents pointed out that if the construction was allowed, the neighbourhood would start stinking during the monsoon season and dirty water would stagnate on the street.

“Additionally, the groundwater level in the area will get contaminated. The civic body should stop the work. We don’t want a project that harms the residents here,” said Senthil Kumar, a civic activist at Iyyappanthangal.

Officials from the Iyyappanthangal Village Panchayat did not respond to the calls by DT Next.