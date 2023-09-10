Stop by Tamil Virundhu of diverse, healthy savours

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu is popular for its wide variety of relishes and almost all the districts in the state have signature dishes for themselves. The dishes not only treat your taste buds with flavours.

Mutton mundari pirattal

The nourishment they provide is top-notch too. Curated by celebrity chefs Malgudi Kavitha and Palani Murugan, Tamil Virundhu, a food festival organised by the Holiday Inn Chennai OMR IT Expressway, takes people on a culinary expedition to experience the flavourful melange of Tamil Nadu.

Chef Malgud Kavitha and chef Palani Murugan

“This year is announced as the millet year and we aim to promote the same to the global level. We did research about the signature dishes of each region in the State and tried to provide the same with its original flavours at this food festival,” says chef Palani Murugan.

Starter platter

Chef Malgudi Kavitha, who believes food is medicine, is worried about the current generation’s food habits. “Now a days, children choose taste over health. So, we have innovated a few dishes by using millet as an alternative like Ragi dosa, Millet pie and many more.

Through Tamil Virundhu, we would like to recognise the distinctive dishes of each region and also bring to plate age-old healthy savours including Manathakkali vatha kulambu, Keerai masiyal, Ragi kulukku roti and Samai choru, among others,” she adds.

Veg platter

The food festival has an equal share of veg and non-veg dishes. The buffet starts with Mutton elumbu soup and Vazhai Thandu soup. The starter menu has Masala vadai, Nethili fry, Baby corn pepper pirattal and so on. In the main course, , the vegetarian eatables include perfectly cooked Urundai kulambu, spicy Senai kizhangu masala and flavourful Puliyodarai.

Coming to the non-veg section, the succulent Chicken masala (dry) is a must-try. It becomes more delicious when paired with the cooked to the precision Chettinad kozhi biryani.

The masala of Mutton mundari pirattal is appetising, however, the meat was a bit chewy. Apart from these, there is also a wide range of seafood relishes. The range of exotic desserts served at the Tamil Virundhu is unmatched.

Semmiya payasam

The traditional Semiya payasam and exquisite Ashoka halwa are lip-smacking and embark us in the delightful dessert journey. All these can be experienced in the vibrant ambience and soulful Tamil melodies playing in the background.

Explore mini Tamil Nadu at the Tamil Virundhu food festival, which is open for lunch and dinner till today at Cafe G in Holiday Inn Chennai OMR IT Expressway.