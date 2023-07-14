Stones pelted at Vande Bharat Express near Chennai

CHENNAI: Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel are searching for miscreants who pelted stones at the glass panes of a passenger coach of the Vande Bharat Express train near Chennai on Friday.

Passengers who came to board the train to Mysuru saw the broken window panes and alerted the authorities.

Police sources said that the stone was likely to be pelted at the train when it came from the yard at Basin Bridge to Chennai Central railway station.

Similar incidents of stone pelting on Vande Bharat are reported across the country.

In May, miscreants had pelted stones at the train near Arakkonam railway station.

In March, a 21-year-old man from Vaniyambadi near Tirupattur was arrested by the Jolarpet railway police for stoning and breaking the window panes of the Mysuru-bound Vande Bharat Express at Vaniyambadi town.

He was drinking near the railway tracks when the train passed through and pelted stones, police investigations revealed.