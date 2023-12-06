"Still water logging in some parts of the city": Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Chief Justice of the Madras High Court (MHC) has observed that water logging in some parts of Chennai and directed the State to look into the grievance of an advocate who approached the court, complaining about water logging.

Advocate Gnanabanu moved the MHC complaining that there is still water logging in most part of Pulianthope, Chennai, as the torrential rain lashed around the capital city due to Michaung cyclone. The storm water has not receded even after two days, the advocate said.

The case was heard by the first division bench comprising Chief Justice (CJ) SV Gangapurwala and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy.

State Government Pleader P Muthukumar submitted that the State has taken various measures to clear the water logging, further medical camps have been established and speedy action taken to restore the regular life of the general public.

The Chief Minister of the State has appointed 14 ministers to carry out the rescue operation; most part of the city has been cleared from water logging, said the government pleader.

After the submission the CJ said that there was still water logging in some parts of the city and directed the State to look into the grievance of the advocate. In a lighter vein the CJ has observed that flooding is regular in Mumbai due heavy rainfall every year.

The bench also asked that the bus services has resumed. In most parts of the city the bus services have resumed, said the government pleader.