Step into the New Year’s Eve party with confidence and style
Few styling tips for a stunning new year’s eve look
CHENNAI: City’s renowned makeup artist, Olivia Anugraha, shares a few styling tips for a stunning new year’s eve look.
1. Infuse sequins, metallics, or shimmery fabrics into your attire to capture the vibrant spirit of the celebration.
2. Dress up your ensemble with a stunning sequined dress or pair a sequined top with plain trousers for a stylish and effortlessly chic look.
3. Enhance your look with metallic accessories, whether it’s a classy clutch, a stylish headband, or a bold pair of earrings, for that essential pop of sparkle.
4. For hair styling, try bouncy curls or a sleek, slicked- back bun. For a glam effect, add a sprinkle of glitter to your hair.
5. A good shade of lipstick will give an edge to your persona. Make a statement with a striking red lipstick or go for a glossy lip colour to complete your New Year’s Eve makeup.
6. You can consider the timeless appeal of a simple Little Black Dress (LBD) and take it to the next level by pairing it with sparkly shoes, statement earrings, and a shimmering clutch.