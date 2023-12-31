Step into the New Year’s Eve party with confidence and style

CHENNAI: City’s renowned makeup artist, Olivia Anugraha, shares a few styling tips for a stunning new year’s eve look.

Olivia Anugraha

1. Infuse sequins, metallics, or shimmery fabrics into your attire to capture the vibrant spirit of the celebration.

2. Dress up your ensemble with a stunning sequined dress or pair a sequined top with plain trousers for a stylish and effortlessly chic look.

Metallic dress

3. Enhance your look with metallic accessories, whether it’s a classy clutch, a stylish headband, or a bold pair of earrings, for that essential pop of sparkle.

4. For hair styling, try bouncy curls or a sleek, slicked- back bun. For a glam effect, add a sprinkle of glitter to your hair.

5. A good shade of lipstick will give an edge to your persona. Make a statement with a striking red lipstick or go for a glossy lip colour to complete your New Year’s Eve makeup.

Lipstick

6. You can consider the timeless appeal of a simple Little Black Dress (LBD) and take it to the next level by pairing it with sparkly shoes, statement earrings, and a shimmering clutch.