Steady supply of vegetables led to drop in prices in Chennai

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices reduced in the city markets following steady supply from Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states due to a new crop harvest from December 25. The state is yet to commence first crop cultivation in full-fledged as the northeast monsoon has not ended. As more supply is expected after Pongal, the rates will further decrease in the city.

"During the northeast monsoon spells, crops were damaged in various parts of the country, which led to a drastic drop in the vegetable supply and soaring rates. The new crop harvested in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh resulted in supplying perishable commodities in 520 vehicles against the arrival of 450 truckloads in the last two months," said P Sukumaran, secretary of the Koyambedu Wholesale Merchants' Association.

"It led to a drop in prices of vegetables and is expected to remain the same for the next two months. At present, Tamil Nadu supplies only 10 percent of vegetables. The first crop cultivation will commence from January 15 and there will be steady supply from next month," he added.

The wholesale market sells onions for Rs 30 to Rs 35 per kg, tomatoes Rs 25 to Rs 30 per kg, potatoes and beetroots Rs 20 to Rs 25 per kg each, broad beans Rs 40 per kg, beans and carrots Rs 35 per kg each. However, the prices of drumsticks and small onions are sold for Rs 80 to Rs 100 per kg due to shortage in supply.

The prices of vegetables at the wholesale market are expected to surge by 10 percent from January 11 to 14 during the festival season. It would decrease and return to the usual price and sell for below Rs 30 per kg after the Pongal festival. Similarly, even the city retail markets witnessed a drop in prices for over a week.

R Dinakaran, a retail vendor at Purasaiwalkam said, "For the last two months, the vegetable rates fluctuated and affected business. But after the prices came down recently, we had brisk sale and the customers started to purchase more in quantities than usual. We hope the sale will remain the same even during the festival season."