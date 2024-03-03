"Stay cautious while consuming cold beverages in summer," health experts opine

CHENNAI: It is a delight to relish a chilled fruit juice or ice cream on a sunny day, especially as the temperature is rising each day in the city.



However, the cold beverages and ice creams can give you various illnesses as they might contain contaminated ice.

A major concern of health experts in summer is the consumption of contaminated ice as it can cause diarrhoea, food poisoning, fever and other illnesses. The food safety department officials warn against the same. "We are keeping an eye on the ice production and it's usage. The ice being used for fishing activities is also seen to be made from unclean water. We are trying to understand the source and manufacturing process for the same as a lot of contaminated ice is distributed in this season. We are starting inspections soon, " said Designated Food Safety Officer Dr P Satheesh Kumar. He added that the ice being used in juice shops is also under watch because ice made from unclean water can be a source of various infections and illnesses.

Water borne diseases become a major challenge in the summer, and unclean water ice is also a major cause behind it. "We witness a lot of cases of fever, flu, throat infection, diarrhoea and even cholera due to contaminated ice consumption. The majority of the cases we see are among the school going kids tend to eat ice creams or juices from roadside vendors. We might not be aware of the environment in which the ice was manufactured. Parents should be careful while consuming cold beverages from such shops, " said consultant pediatrician at Stanley Medical College and Hospital Dr Mohan Kumar.

Meanwhile, another paediatrician at the Institute of Child Health says that the summer is just beginning and the cases of acute Diarrhoeal Diseases and water borne infections are not very high but parents should stay cautious to prevent any outbreaks.