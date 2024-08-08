Begin typing your search...

Statues at Chennai's Marina Beach get golden makeover

Due to a rise in bird droppings on the statues, they were painted golden at a cost of Rs 20.75 lakh, as reported by Thanthi TV.

8 Aug 2024
CHENNAI: Statues of erstwhile stalwarts at the Marina Beach in Chennai were recently sprayed with gold paint. They were painted in black earlier.

The beach has statues of poets Bharathiyar, Bharathidasan, and Thiruvalluvar, Tamil scholar G U Pope, as well as freedom fighters like Mahatma Gandhi and Subhash Chandra Bose, and Kannagi, a key figure of Tamil lore, apart from the Labour statue.

