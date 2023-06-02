State sanctions funds for procuring medical equipment

CHENNAI: The State government has made various allotments of funds for the establishment of various medical buildings and procurement of medical equipment at the Multi Super Specialty Hospital on the premises of King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research, Guindy, and Dindigul Medical College and Hospital.

The government has sanctioned an amount of Rs 81,40,85,196 crore for the construction of Out Patient Block and Administrative Building at block A of the hospital, Rs 81,60,73,174 crore for the construction of Operation Theatre Complex and Intensive Care Unit for block B and Rs 77,52,40,888 crore for the construction of Radiodiagnosis Block and Wards Building for Block C at the establishment of Multi Super Specialty Hospital in the premises of King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research, Guindy.

The necessary additional funds of Rs 10,53,99,258 will be provided in the revised estimate of 2023-2024 and the expenditure shall be brought to the notice of the legislature by specific inclusion in the supplementary estimates for 2023-2024.

Another sanction is accorded for a sum of Rs 146,52,20,632 towards the procurement of medical equipment for the hospital through Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation Limited. The Director of Medical Education is permitted to draw and deposit the sanctioned amount above into the Personal Deposit Account of Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation Limited towards the procurement of equipment and a separate account has to be maintained for the same.

In the pending provision of such funds, the Director of Medical Education is authorised to draw and disburse the amount to the concerned authorities.

In another order, the Government has accorded a sanction for a sum of Rs 331,92,58,085

crores for the construction of institution buildings, hospital buildings and residential buildings for the new Government Medical College and Hospital in Dindigul against the original administrative sanction amount of Rs 327 crore. The necessary additional funds of Rs 4,92,58,085 crore will be provided in the revised financial estimate for 2023-2024.