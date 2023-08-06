Begin typing your search...

State logs 3 fresh COVID-19 cases, two in Chennai

The total number of cases of COVID-19 in the State reached 36,10, 631.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|5 Aug 2023 8:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-08-05 19:48:00.0  )
State logs 3 fresh COVID-19 cases, two in Chennai
X

Representative image

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: After reporting zero infections for the past few days, Tamil Nadu reported three cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, two in Chennai and one in Salem.

The total number of cases of COVID-19 in the State reached 36,10, 631.

The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu is likely to be around at 0.3 percent with 1,319 people being tested in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, the active cases of COVID-19 in the State stood at three.

ChennaiCOVID-19 casescovid casestest positivity rate
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X