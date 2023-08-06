State logs 3 fresh COVID-19 cases, two in Chennai

CHENNAI: After reporting zero infections for the past few days, Tamil Nadu reported three cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, two in Chennai and one in Salem.

The total number of cases of COVID-19 in the State reached 36,10, 631.

The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu is likely to be around at 0.3 percent with 1,319 people being tested in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, the active cases of COVID-19 in the State stood at three.