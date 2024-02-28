State IPS officers flag fake FB profiles used to cheat friends on contact list

CHENNAI: Two senior IPS officers in the state -- R Thirunavukkarasu, serving as DIG Intelligence, and P Aravindhan, Zonal Director, NCB Chennai, have flagged their fake profiles on Facebook, through which fraudsters attempted to cheat those on the officers’ friend list.

A complaint has been filed by Thirunavukkarasu with the Cyber Crime wing of Chennai police.

In both instances, the fraudsters have followed the same modus operandi by creating a fake profile mirroring the officers’ to get in touch with their friends and cheat.

When those on the contact list contacted the officers directly, they learnt the account to be fake and flagged it on their social media accounts. NCB zonal director P Aravindhan took to social media site, X to share about the incident.

“Surprised to see that even after 2 hours of reporting a profile FB hasn’t taken it down. @Meta needs to develop an ML algorithm to identify profile mirroring/duplication. Report this profile and take it down #ScamAlert#scammer,” he posted on X.