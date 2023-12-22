"State detained farmer under Goondas Act with motive": MHC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court (MHC) observed that the State detained Arul Arumugam, a farmer, protested against the Melma Sipcot, Thiruvannamalai, under Act 14 of 1982 (Goondas Act) with a motive for victimizing the detenu.

A division bench comprising Justice SS Sundar and Justice Sunder Mohan directed the State to produce all the files relating to the land acquisition proposal for Melma Sipcot and every document for the proposed acquisition process.

Poovizhi Keerthana, wife of Arul Arumugam moved the MHC seeking to quash the detention order against her husband under the Goondas Act and set him at liberty.

The petitioner contended that her husband participated in the peaceful protest against the land acquisition for Melma Sipcot.

Even though his agricultural land is not slated for the acquisition, as a farmer expressing his solidarity with other farmers he participated in the protest.

While the protests were held for more than 100 days in a peaceful manner, police personnel arrested her husband and registered the Goondas Act, further detained him in Vellore jail, and later transferred him to Palayamkottai Central jail, said the petitioner.

The State also registered Goondas and multiple FIRs against her husband is malafide, arbitrary, and need to be quashed.

The bench posted the matter to January 4 for disposing of the petition.