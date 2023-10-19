Stanley hosp organises trauma day and breast cancer month awareness programme

CHENNAI: Health minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated the trauma and first aid accident manual on account of World Trauma Day at the Stanley Medical College and Hospital on Thursday.

The hospital also organised a breast cancer awareness programme on account of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the white coat ceremony for first year MBBS students.

In order to commemorate the world Trauma day, the hospital organised various training sessions such as basic life support training to NSS students from School of Excellence in Law, Dr. Ambedkar University by the Department of Emergency Medicine.

With an aim to identify cases of breast cancer at an early stage, the department of Medical Oncology at the hospital is also conducting breast cancer screening through mammograms for women above 40 years, staff nurses and hospital workers until October 31, 2023.

The hospital, in collaboration with Rajasthan Youth Association Madras Metro Trust, has also started the program Trupti- feeding the soul, which was inaugurated by the health minister. Under this Scheme free lunch will be provided to patient attenders at the hospital through the food bank run by the trust. To kickstart the game, 500 beneficiaries were granted tokens by the Resident Medical Officer.

The health minister said that the food to the inpatients is already being provided by the government and the food bank will provide nutritious cooked meals at Stanley Medical college - Hospital everyday for the attendants of the patients.

This project aims to address the critical issue of hunger. Each day, our dedicated team will prepare 500 meals and they will be distributed during lunch time.