Stanley doctors to treat director Vikraman's wife after he requests CM for help

CHENNAI: After director Vikraman requested the Chief Minister M K Stalin for assistance over the treatment of his wife Jayapriya who has been bedridden for over the past five years, after a wrong surgery at a private hospital, health minister Ma Subramanian visited him at his residence on Monday.

The minister has also asked a committee of doctors from the Stanley Medical College and Hospital to evaluate her health condition and offer the required medical care and treatment.

Director Vikraman said that his wife had become bedridden after a wrong surgery for her spine around 5 years ago and now she cannot walk.

He had asked the Chief Minister to intervene and provide a good treatment for his wife in an interview.

The Chief minister had instructed the health minister to check on the issue and about 25 doctors evaluated his wife and assured best treatment.

However, he didn't mention any hospital's name and said that he just wants his wife to recover.

The Dean of the Stanley Medical College and Hospital Dr P Balaji said that a team of doctors has evaluated her and her neuro power is about 3 out of 5, which is a decent figure and is expected to improve with active physiotherapy and exercise.

"Her diabetes and hypertension are under control and there is nothing to worry about. There is no need for another surgery. The team of experts including neurology consultant, neurosurgeon, orthopaedic, radiology consultant, general medicine consultant, diabetologist, cardiologist and others have checked her and the doctors opine that her condition will improve in course of time," claimed Dr Balaji.

The doctors are trying to understand about the surgery that was done previously in 2018.

They say that currently, her health condition is stable and there is scope for improvement with regular treatment at home.